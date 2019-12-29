Analyzing First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC)

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

First Bancshares has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. First Bancshares pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. First Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Bancshares and First Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancshares $120.54 million 5.54 $21.23 million $2.29 15.51 First Bancorp $83.14 million 3.97 $23.54 million N/A N/A

First Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Bancshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Bancshares and First Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.35%. Given First Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Bancshares is more favorable than First Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.2% of First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of First Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancshares and First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancshares 23.57% 10.03% 1.31% First Bancorp 27.59% 12.56% 1.27%

Summary

First Bancorp beats First Bancshares on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, as well as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it originates loans to purchase existing residential homes or construct new homes, and to refinance existing mortgages; and provides financial and wealth management services. Further, the company offers Internet banking services, automated teller machines, voice response telephone inquiry services, commercial sweep accounts, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, merchant, mobile deposit, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and credit card services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, individuals, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through a network of 61 full-service branches, 1 motor branch, and 4 loan production offices in Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Florida, and Georgia. The First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment. In addition, the company offers municipal loans for capitalized expenditures, construction projects, or tax-anticipation notes; residential term loans that include amortizing home mortgages and construction loans, which include loans for owner-occupied residential construction; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans, which are amortizing loans to individuals collateralized by automobiles, pleasure crafts, and recreation vehicles, as well as unsecured short-term time notes. Further, it provides private banking, financial planning, investment management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and municipalities. The First Bancorp, Inc. operates through 16 full-service banking offices in Lincoln, Knox, Hancock, Washington, and Penobscot counties in the Mid-Coast, Eastern, and Down East regions of Maine. The company was formerly known as First National Lincoln Corporation and changed its name to The First Bancorp, Inc. in April 2008. The First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Damariscotta, Maine.

