Reviewing U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) & Sturgis Bancorp (NYSE:STBI)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) and Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Bancorp and Sturgis Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Bancorp 26.54% 15.39% 1.51% Sturgis Bancorp 20.30% N/A N/A

U.S. Bancorp has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

U.S. Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Sturgis Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. U.S. Bancorp pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. U.S. Bancorp has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. U.S. Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. Bancorp and Sturgis Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Bancorp $25.78 billion 3.62 $7.10 billion $4.10 14.57 Sturgis Bancorp $22.48 million 2.02 $4.37 million N/A N/A

U.S. Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Sturgis Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for U.S. Bancorp and Sturgis Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Bancorp 2 11 2 0 2.00 Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $57.77, indicating a potential downside of 3.28%. Given U.S. Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe U.S. Bancorp is more favorable than Sturgis Bancorp.

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats Sturgis Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products, as well as credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. It also provides ancillary services comprising capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. In addition, the company offers investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its markets, as well as fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds. Further, it provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services; and merchant processing services, as well as cash and investment management, ATM processing, mortgage banking, and brokerage and leasing services. The company offers its products and services through operating a network of 3,018 banking offices principally operating in the Midwest and West regions of the United States, as well as through online services and over mobile devices. It also operates a network of 4,681 ATMs. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Sturgis Bank & Trust, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage, automobile, savings and CD, personal, auto and recreational vehicle, commercial real estate, equipment and machinery, and government supported loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and business lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mortgage life, mortgage accidental death, and mortgage disability insurance products; and other personal banking services, such as private banking, cashier checks, wire transfers, money orders, foreign drafts and foreign currency, overdraft protection, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit boxes. Further, it provides Internet and phone banking, Internet bill pay, direct deposit, Visa check card, merchant, CDARS, and remote deposit capture services; and wealth management and investment brokerage advisory services, as well as cash management services and e-statements. The company has branch offices in Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, South Haven, Sturgis, Three Rivers, and White Pigeon in Michigan. Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Sturgis, Michigan.

