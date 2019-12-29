Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) & Auxly Cannabis Group (NYSE:CBWTF) Critical Review

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) and Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auxly Cannabis Group -1,316.81% -29.20% -18.87% Charles River Laboratories Intl. 9.14% 21.52% 7.24%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and Charles River Laboratories Intl., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auxly Cannabis Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Charles River Laboratories Intl. 0 4 8 0 2.67

Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a consensus price target of $156.90, suggesting a potential upside of 3.27%. Given Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Charles River Laboratories Intl. is more favorable than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auxly Cannabis Group $580,000.00 478.74 -$51.68 million N/A N/A Charles River Laboratories Intl. $2.27 billion 3.27 $226.37 million $6.03 25.20

Charles River Laboratories Intl. has higher revenue and earnings than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.8% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Auxly Cannabis Group has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Charles River Laboratories Intl. beats Auxly Cannabis Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. operates as a cannabis streaming company. It provides funding for cannabis production; and holds contractual rights and minority equity interest relating to the operation of cannabis facilities. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. in June 2018. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells research model strains primarily purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. It also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening non-clinical drug candidates, including genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for the identification of a druggable target through delivery of non-clinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, such as bioanalysis, drug metabolism, pharmacokinetics, safety pharmacology, toxicology, and pathology services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile biopharmaceuticals, and consumer products. It also offers specialized testing of biologics that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and avian vaccine services that provide specific-pathogen-free fertile chicken eggs, SPF chickens, and diagnostic products used to manufacture vaccines. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies; biotechnology, agricultural and industrial chemical, life science, veterinary medicine, medical device, diagnostic, and consumer product companies; contract research and contract manufacturing organizations; other commercial entities; and hospitals, academic institutions, and government agencies. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

