TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $669.65 Million

Brokerages expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to announce sales of $669.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $673.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $666.00 million. TEGNA reported sales of $642.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. TEGNA had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $551.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TGNA has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

TGNA stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $17.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in TEGNA by 11.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,393,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 141,183 shares in the last quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA in the second quarter worth about $8,711,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in TEGNA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 359,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in TEGNA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 255,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in TEGNA by 14.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

