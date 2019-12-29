$8.86 Billion in Sales Expected for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to announce $8.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.06 billion. SAP reported sales of $8.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year sales of $30.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.25 billion to $30.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $32.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.08 billion to $33.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 21st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

NYSE:SAP opened at $134.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.11. SAP has a twelve month low of $95.45 and a twelve month high of $140.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Further Reading: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SAP (SAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SAP (NYSE:SAP)

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$8.86 Billion in Sales Expected for SAP SE This Quarter
$8.86 Billion in Sales Expected for SAP SE This Quarter
MSG Networks Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $189.55 Million
MSG Networks Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $189.55 Million
Brokerages Expect Redfin Corp Will Post Quarterly Sales of $217.58 Million
Brokerages Expect Redfin Corp Will Post Quarterly Sales of $217.58 Million
113,491 Shares in RTI Surgical Holdings Inc Bought by Millennium Management LLC
113,491 Shares in RTI Surgical Holdings Inc Bought by Millennium Management LLC
Editas Medicine Inc Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Editas Medicine Inc Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report