MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $189.55 Million

Analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) will report $189.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MSG Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $189.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $189.34 million. MSG Networks posted sales of $192.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSG Networks will report full year sales of $706.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $698.14 million to $713.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $698.85 million, with estimates ranging from $687.71 million to $706.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MSG Networks.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.64 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cannonball Research set a $17.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSG Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.81.

Shares of NYSE MSGN opened at $17.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.69. MSG Networks has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $25.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in MSG Networks by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MSG Networks by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSG Networks by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in MSG Networks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in MSG Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $874,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

