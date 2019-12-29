Brokerages Expect Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $217.58 Million

Equities analysts predict that Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) will announce sales of $217.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220.80 million and the lowest is $215.97 million. Redfin reported sales of $124.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year sales of $764.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $762.57 million to $767.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $965.30 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $238.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RDFN shares. DA Davidson upgraded Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Redfin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $21.20 on Friday. Redfin has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Redfin news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 69,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,440.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,000 shares of company stock worth $2,767,470. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $697,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Redfin by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Redfin by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

