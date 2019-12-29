113,491 Shares in RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 113,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of RTI Surgical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in RTI Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 31,518 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of RTI Surgical in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

NASDAQ:RTIX opened at $2.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $202.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.25.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.13 million for the quarter. RTI Surgical had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%.

RTI Surgical Profile

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

