Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Editas Medicine by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Editas Medicine by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 60,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Editas Medicine by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Editas Medicine by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Editas Medicine by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDIT opened at $30.46 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $32.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 2.65.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 842.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.53%. The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Analyst Recommendations for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

113,491 Shares in RTI Surgical Holdings Inc Bought by Millennium Management LLC
113,491 Shares in RTI Surgical Holdings Inc Bought by Millennium Management LLC
Editas Medicine Inc Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Editas Medicine Inc Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC
Cutera, Inc. Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Cutera, Inc. Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Forterra Inc
Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Forterra Inc
Millennium Management LLC Sells 139,039 Shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc
Millennium Management LLC Sells 139,039 Shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report