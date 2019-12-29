Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 89.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 57,232 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 58.5% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 10.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 5.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 8,045.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 55,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 1 year low of $37.52 and a 1 year high of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.07.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 36.93%. The firm had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OMAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

