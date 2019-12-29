Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on Cutera from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cutera by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cutera by 25.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 95,597 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cutera during the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Cutera during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera during the third quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Cutera stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.96 million, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.29. Cutera has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $46.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 84.67% and a negative net margin of 20.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cutera will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

