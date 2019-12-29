Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 313,864 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Forterra worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRTA. Brigade Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 2,743,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 537,000 shares in the last quarter. Water Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 468,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 310,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 159,888 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 107,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 72,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forterra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66. Forterra Inc has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $464.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.68 million. Forterra had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Forterra Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Forterra from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

