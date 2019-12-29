Millennium Management LLC Sells 139,039 Shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 139,039 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLOW. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $56.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.24. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $141.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.67%.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.