Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,272 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 64,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $33.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.13. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $33.79.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.734 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

113,491 Shares in RTI Surgical Holdings Inc Bought by Millennium Management LLC
113,491 Shares in RTI Surgical Holdings Inc Bought by Millennium Management LLC
Editas Medicine Inc Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Editas Medicine Inc Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC
Cutera, Inc. Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Cutera, Inc. Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Forterra Inc
Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Forterra Inc
Millennium Management LLC Sells 139,039 Shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc
Millennium Management LLC Sells 139,039 Shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report