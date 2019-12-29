Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,272 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 64,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $33.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.13. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $33.79.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.734 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

