Millennium Management LLC Sells 267,041 Shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 97.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 267,041 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 61,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 6.1% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

LTC opened at $44.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.30. LTC Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $40.11 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The company has a quick ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.94 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 57.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.51%.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

