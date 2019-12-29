Millennium Management LLC Invests $334,000 in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 259.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 17,280 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 251.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $26.76.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

