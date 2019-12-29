Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) Stake Cut by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 77,396 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Genocea Biosciences worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNCA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 118,600 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 271.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 24,587 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 54.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNCA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

NASDAQ:GNCA opened at $2.13 on Friday. Genocea Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $57.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Research analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences Inc will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

