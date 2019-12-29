Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 96.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,579 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 562.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,605,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,361,000 after buying an additional 2,212,289 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 2,125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,220,000 after acquiring an additional 484,247 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,395,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 558,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 394,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,467,000 after purchasing an additional 313,296 shares during the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director J William Gurley purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,511,500.00. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,334 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $721,347.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,183.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,170 shares of company stock worth $8,760,824 over the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00. Stitch Fix Inc has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.61, a P/E/G ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 3.30.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $432.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SFIX. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

