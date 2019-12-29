Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,905 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.23% of Zafgen worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Zafgen by 71.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,678,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 697,724 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zafgen by 2.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 971,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 20,953 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zafgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zafgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zafgen by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 200,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the period. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZFGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.78 target price on shares of Zafgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Capital cut shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Zafgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.01.

NASDAQ:ZFGN opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91. Zafgen Inc has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.56.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Zafgen Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zafgen Profile

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

