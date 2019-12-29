Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Helius Medical Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HSDT)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HSDT) by 627.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,336 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 6,777.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Helius Medical Technologies by 302.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the second quarter worth $56,000.

HSDT stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. Helius Medical Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66.

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million.

Helius Medical Technologies Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device.

