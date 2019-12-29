Millennium Management LLC Takes $345,000 Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 2.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 20.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,542 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 10.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 19.4% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 875,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,965,000 after acquiring an additional 141,988 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNN opened at $96.76 on Friday. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.73 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.19. Lindsay had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.52%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

