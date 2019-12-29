8,973 Shares in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,973 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Argan at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Argan by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 738,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Argan by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Argan during the third quarter worth about $615,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Argan by 15.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 143,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 18,949 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Argan by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 55,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard H. Deily purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.25 per share, for a total transaction of $29,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Hibbert Watson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.79 per share, with a total value of $35,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,423. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $244,828. Insiders own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGX stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.58. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $51.95.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The construction company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.38). Argan had a negative net margin of 14.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Argan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

