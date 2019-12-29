Millennium Management LLC Has $348,000 Stock Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 22,568 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $238,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $551,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,585 shares of company stock valued at $939,391. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIR stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $55.54. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.09.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $471.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price target on FLIR Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

