Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 32,925 Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Navigator as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Navigator by 48.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 26,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVGS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Navigator from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navigator has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $13.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Navigator Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.13 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

