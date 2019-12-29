Millennium Management LLC Sells 2,006 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Getty Realty by 285.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the second quarter worth about $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Getty Realty by 8.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the second quarter worth about $206,000. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of GTY opened at $32.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.80.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $35.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.01 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 35.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 86.55%.

