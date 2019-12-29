Millennium Management LLC Acquires 17,465 Shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 256.8% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBPH shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBPH opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. Equities analysts expect that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.