Millennium Management LLC Makes New $380,000 Investment in Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Casa Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 3,864.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 1,044.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 590,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casa Systems stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The company has a market cap of $340.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80. Casa Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $14.48.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.08 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. Casa Systems’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CASA shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Casa Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

