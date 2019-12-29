Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,115,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.93% of Atlantic Power worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,038,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,153,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,730,000 after purchasing an additional 529,787 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 508,223 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 371,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 223,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 776,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 218,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AT opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $256.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05. Atlantic Power Corp has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter. Atlantic Power had a return on equity of 743.78% and a net margin of 16.18%. Analysts anticipate that Atlantic Power Corp will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Patrick D’angelo sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $216,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,515.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

