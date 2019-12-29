Millennium Management LLC Invests $363,000 in Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Scholar Rock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter worth $560,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter worth $870,000. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRRK has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

SRRK opened at $13.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.02. Scholar Rock Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 million. On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Corp will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

