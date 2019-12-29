Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 29,390 Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CS. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 33,839 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,686,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,018,000 after purchasing an additional 339,501 shares during the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $13.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $13.70.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 6.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CS. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

