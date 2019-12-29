Millennium Management LLC Invests $365,000 in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 1,273.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 17.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sally Beauty by 23.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $151,000.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

NYSE:SBH opened at $18.07 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $21.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 221.38% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $965.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson downgraded Sally Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,575 shares in the company, valued at $991,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.