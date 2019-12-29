360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) Holdings Trimmed by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 74.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,264 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in 360 Finance were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TT International purchased a new stake in shares of 360 Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,047,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of 360 Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of 360 Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 360 Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of 360 Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. 9.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. 360 Finance Inc has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $24.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76.

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

