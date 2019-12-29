Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ING. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in ING Groep by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 176,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 18,234 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded ING Groep from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

NYSE ING opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. ING Groep NV has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.35.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 28.16%. Equities analysts forecast that ING Groep NV will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

