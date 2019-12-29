12,184 Shares in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,053,000 after buying an additional 62,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,734,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 8,017.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,181,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after purchasing an additional 564,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 621,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,257 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SRI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley set a $33.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Stoneridge stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.06. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $34.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.02. The firm has a market cap of $812.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

