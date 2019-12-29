Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.30% of Ion Geophysical worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Ion Geophysical by 39.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 27,709 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ion Geophysical in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ion Geophysical by 1,098.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 168,518 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ion Geophysical in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ion Geophysical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IO opened at $8.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $135.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 3.94. Ion Geophysical Corp has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $17.46.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 2,205.52% and a negative net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $53.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ion Geophysical Corp will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ion Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

