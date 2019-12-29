State Street Corp Sells 1,638,224 Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,074,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.47% of Mallinckrodt worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 151.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 114.9% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNK stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69. The company has a market cap of $299.37 million, a PE ratio of 0.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.59.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 111.44%. The firm had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mallinckrodt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Swann set a $2.00 price objective on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays set a $5.00 price objective on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

Mallinckrodt Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

