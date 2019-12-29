194,293 Shares in AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp bought a new position in AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 194,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.27% of AssetMark Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $795,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of AMK opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.01. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $110.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

