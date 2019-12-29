State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,019 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.78% of BankFinancial worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BFIN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in BankFinancial in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in BankFinancial in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BankFinancial by 30.5% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in BankFinancial by 11.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BankFinancial by 10.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BankFinancial in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, BankFinancial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BFIN opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91. BankFinancial Co. has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $16.06. The firm has a market cap of $210.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. BankFinancial had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BankFinancial Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

