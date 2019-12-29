State Street Corp Grows Holdings in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.58% of Limoneira worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 29.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 10.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 3.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 4.2% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 238,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 32.0% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 218,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 52,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMNR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

In related news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $72,660 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LMNR opened at $19.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.90 million, a PE ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $25.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

