State Street Corp Buys 45,361 Shares of AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.84% of AquaVenture worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,276,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AquaVenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 725,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AquaVenture by 140.3% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 615,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 359,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AquaVenture by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 546,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 33,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AquaVenture by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 454,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

AquaVenture stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $866.81 million, a PE ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54. AquaVenture Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $27.78.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

