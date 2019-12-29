State Street Corp Invests $5.26 Million in Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

State Street Corp acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 270,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,000. State Street Corp owned 0.54% of Sculptor Capital Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCU shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Sculptor Capital Management has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.59.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $93.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.59 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 87.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 2,413 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $42,348.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at $392,207.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

