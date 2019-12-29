Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.49% of Calix worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Calix by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Calix by 1,033.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Calix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Calix by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 607,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Calix by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $51,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

CALX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Calix stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Calix Inc has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $441.14 million, a PE ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Calix had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calix Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

