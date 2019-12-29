State Street Corp Trims Holdings in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,419,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.97% of Endurance International Group worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 18,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 71,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 49,083 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Endurance International Group news, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 6,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $26,062.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 50.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EIGI stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02. The firm has a market cap of $674.93 million, a P/E ratio of 158.00 and a beta of 1.26. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $8.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Endurance International Group had a positive return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EIGI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $5.50 price target on Endurance International Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

