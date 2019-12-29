Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.12% of Western New England Bancorp worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 7.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 9.1% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 312,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 26,087 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,713,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,002,000 after purchasing an additional 28,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $257.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.21. Western New England Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.20 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 5.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, EVP Allen J. Miles III sold 2,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $28,469.58. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.