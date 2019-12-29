State Street Corp Acquires 5,459 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.69% of Titan Machinery worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1,383.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TITN. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of TITN opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $321.89 million, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $360.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

