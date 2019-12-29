Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,099,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,547 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.70% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRBP. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $5.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $9.11.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 169.38% and a negative net margin of 175.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRBP. Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

