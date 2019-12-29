453,024 Shares in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 453,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,000. State Street Corp owned about 1.65% of Cyclerion Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,112,000. Broderick Brian C purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $430,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Andreas Busch purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $227,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CYCN opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.32. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

There is no company description available for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.