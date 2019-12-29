State Street Corp Has $5.55 Million Stock Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,072 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.98% of Dorian LPG worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 575,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 37,527 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,674 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the second quarter valued at about $3,698,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the third quarter valued at about $1,945,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $146,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at $985,882.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Group Ltd Bw sold 164,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $1,860,212.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

LPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. DNB Markets raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Dorian LPG from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorian LPG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

Shares of LPG opened at $14.94 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $835.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $91.63 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 10.16%.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.