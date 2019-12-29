JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter worth $649,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 195.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 17.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the third quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 36,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded JinkoSolar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on JinkoSolar from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $24.84.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.