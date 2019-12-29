Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.57% of Brigham Minerals worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,554,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,202,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,755,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,278,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MNRL shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

NYSE MNRL opened at $20.87 on Friday. Brigham Minerals Inc has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $51,371,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $13,944,391.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

